'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Contestants now have to save housemates instead of nominating them

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The nomination task has changed for this week in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' as contestants now have to save their co-housemates instead of nominating them for eviction.

In the promo shared on the Jio Cinema Instagram handle, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' announces that this time the nominations are not for eviction but to save housemates.

The task involves a letterbox and letters. Housemates have to write letters to the members they wish to save from eviction.

The next clip features Vishal reading a letter, where he is heard saying, “Vishal, tu mera bahut accha dost hai.”

Then comes Sana Sultan, who seems surprised as she reads her letter.

Sana says, “Yeh mere liye unexpected tha. Dosti nibhati ho aap is ghar main.”

“Aap logon ki soch vichaaro main ghum mat hojana,” reads rapper Naezy in his letter.

Viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit’s letter states, “Log sochte hai ki vo ladhti hai par aesa nahi hai.”

One housemate calls Ranvir Shorey their “bada bhai,” to which he responds with a flying kiss.

The caption read: “Iss week ke nominations mein hoga kuch naya, jisse milenge sabse kam letters woh hoga beghar.”

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', a major controversy took place.

Contestant Armaan Malik slapped Vishal after Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik, made some shocking claims.

Payal, who is a former contestant on the show, appeared on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where she shared that Vishal said he finds Armaan’s second wife “beautiful.” This led to a heated argument and a physical altercation.

Following this, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, and Lovekesh Kataria decided to nominate Armaan for the entire season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.