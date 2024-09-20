TG DSC 2024: How to check results online?

It is known that the Telangana Department of School Education released the DSC 2024 final key. Candidates who took the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Exam, or DSC 2024, expressed worry, though, about mistakes in the official key that the Directorate of School Education published.

The school education department is supposed to provide clarification on this matter before distributing the merit list. Online DSC tests were held from July 18 to August 5 for a total of 11,062 posts.

Results for the Telangana DSC 2024 are anticipated to be announced this week or during the week of September 4.

How to check TG DSC 2024 Results?

Check out the TG DSC webpage at https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/

On the TG DSC Merit list, click.

Select your district by clicking.

The list of chosen applicants for certificate verifications will be shown.

Following certificate verification, the list of all candidates who were ultimately chosen will be shown.

