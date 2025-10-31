Telangana Inter Board Releases IPE 2026 Exam Schedule: Download PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon across all centers in the state.

First-Year Exams Begin on February 25, 2026

The first-year Intermediate examinations will commence on February 25, 2026, starting with the Second Language Paper-I. The next exam, English Paper-I, will be held on February 27.

Core subject examinations — including Mathematics, Botany, Political Science, History, Physics, and Chemistry — are scheduled throughout the first two weeks of March, concluding on March 17, 2026.

Second-Year Exams Start on February 26, 2026

For second-year students, exams will begin on February 26, 2026, with the Second Language Paper-II, and end on March 18, 2026, with the Geography Paper-II.

Important subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Commerce, and Public Administration will be conducted between February 28 and March 16.

Practical Examinations from February 2 to 21, 2026

Practical examinations for both General and Vocational streams will take place between February 2 and February 21, 2026.

Additionally, English practical exams are scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2026.

Ethics & Environmental Exams

Ethics and Human Values Examination: February 25, 2026

Environmental Education Examination: February 26, 2026

Official Website to Download Schedule PDF

Students are advised to carefully check their hall tickets for subject codes, timings, and exam center details.

The detailed IPE 2026 schedule can be downloaded in PDF format from the official Telangana Intermediate Board website: https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in