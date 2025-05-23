Tamil Nadu Schools to Reopen on June 2, Will Summer Holidays Be Extended?

The Tamil Nadu School Summer Holidays of 2025 are almost over, with schools resuming classes on June 2, 2025, according to the official calendar. But Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has made a suggestion of possibly increasing the summer holidays in light of worsening weather conditions.

The Minister said that a last-minute decision for the school reopening would be made nearer to the date, given the weather situation and with consultation with the Chief Minister. The scorching heatwave in Tamil Nadu, with temperatures shooting up high, has been a source of worry as far as the health of students is concerned.

If the heatwave intensifies, the government might consider extending the summer vacation to ensure the safety and health of students. The Climate Management Committee's instructions would be taken into account to make a decision that benefits the students.

Interestingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an early onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 27, which could bring relief from the burning heat. Tamil Nadu, being geographically close to Kerala, can be expected to receive the monsoon showers soon after the onset in Kerala. While this may lift the heatwave, there is still a likelihood of the government declaring holidays due to heavy rainfall.

A formal announcement on school reopening will be made before the month of May ends. Parents, students, and teachers are keenly waiting for the formal announcement to make arrangements accordingly.

After a well-deserved summer vacation, the students will return to academic activities shortly. The Tamil Nadu School Exams were conducted earlier this year when more than 8.2 lakh students wrote the 12th Public Exams and more than 9.1 lakh students wrote the class 10 and 11 exams.

With the summer break ending, students and teachers alike are gearing up for the new academic year. The government's move on school reopening will be closely monitored, and an official notification is eagerly awaited.

