Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen After Extended Break

Tamil Nadu's schools reopen today, October 7, 2024, after an extended holiday break over the quarterly exams. The first-term exams for students from Class 1 to Class 12 started on September 19 and concluded on September 27. The schools then went for a much-deserved holiday break on September 28. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had scheduled the reopening of reopening for October 3. However, after the state government succumbed to demands made by teachers' associations, the date of opening has been deferred until October 7.

When returning to college after the break, the students will also see the cleaning and maintenance work done at campuses. On Wednesday, the School Education Department of Tamil Nadu issued a circular asking schools to provide the evaluated quarterly examination answer sheets to the students and instantly provide textbooks for the second semester, as well as reports local news.

The guidelines were emailed to the principals earlier. The rain spoiled the reopening, however. The weather heightened the enthusiasm over reopening. The Chennai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning in 15 Tamil Nadu districts due to a cyclonic circulation over the central west and southwest Bay of Bengal.

