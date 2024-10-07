BJP MP Raghunandan Rao's Shocking Comments on Nagarjuna, Samantha

The BJP MP's previous statement about Nagarjuna, Samantha, and BRS has gone viral on social media. He questioned the BRS government last month, talking to Idle Dream Media about the N Convention Center, which happens to be in the FTLE area, not to demolish it, and why make Samantha a brand ambassador.

These remarks come at a time when there has been controversy over Minister Konda Surekha's statements against Nagarjuna's family. Now, this video reappears, and a new debate awaits.

It's worth mentioning that Rao's words have caused waves online. Some people are talking about his statements, saying he has spoken the truth, while others claim he has crossed all boundaries with these words.

In the interview, Rao discussed several issues besides the above, including the demolition of the convention centre and Samantha's role as brand ambassador. His statements have only added fuel to the growing discussions around the topics.

