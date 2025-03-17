Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Schedule and Summer Holidays 2025

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has released the dates for the 2025 summer holidays. The department states that the summer holidays will start in April and will continue until the end of May.

The department had previously issued a circular announcing that the summer holidays for the 2024-2025 academic session would begin on April 11, 2025, and would continue until May 28, 2025. But the latest news confirms that the holidays will begin in April and will continue for almost two months.

Summer holidays are a welcome relief for students, who have been occupied with examinations and other academic pursuits. The holidays will give them a chance to unwind and rejuvenate before the commencement of the next academic year.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared the summer vacation period for schools in the state. The summer holidays for Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 students will begin after the final examinations are over.

Class 12 Board Exams and Summer Holidays

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will be conducting Class 12 board examinations from March 3 to March 25, 2025. Major subjects like Mathematics, Science, Commerce, and Humanities will be examined. The Class 12 practical exams took place in February 2025.

Following the examination, summer holidays for Class 12 students can start from March 26, 2025.

Other Holidays in 2024

Apart from the summer holidays, Tamil Nadu schools will also have the following holidays:

May Day : May 1, 2024

: May 1, 2024 Summer holidays : April 16-June 1, 2024 (for Class 1-9) and March 26-June 1, 2024 (for Class 10-12)

: April 16-June 1, 2024 (for Class 1-9) and March 26-June 1, 2024 (for Class 10-12) Independence Day : August 15, 2024

: August 15, 2024 Vinayaka Chathurthi : August 29, 2024

: August 29, 2024 Bakrid holidays: September 28-30, 2024

September 28-30, 2024 Deepavali holidays: November 2-5, 2024

November 2-5, 2024 Christmas holidays: December 22, 2024-January 1, 2025

Class 11 Exam Schedule and Summer Vacation

The Class 11 exams are scheduled from March 5 to March 27, 2025, covering subjects from Science, Arts, and Vocational streams. Practical exams for Class 11 students were also held in February 2025. Class 11 students can expect their summer vacation to begin on March 28, 2025.

Class 10 Exam Schedule and Summer Holidays

Class 10 board exams will start from March 28 to April 15, 2025. The exams will be for major subjects like language, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Practical exams for Class 10 vocational subjects will be done before the written exams.

Summer holidays for Class 10 students will start from April 16, 2025.

Exam Schedule and Dates

Here is a comprehensive exam timetable for Class 12, Class 11, and Class 10 students:

Class 12:

March 3, 2025: First Language

First Language March 6, 2025 : English

: English March 11, 2025: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress design, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress design, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) March 14, 2025: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering March 18, 2025 : Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship March 21, 2025 : Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography March 25, 2025: Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

Class 11:

March 5, 2025: Language

Language March 10, 2025 : English

: English March 13, 2025 : Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering March 17, 2025: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship March 20, 2025 : Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

: Physics, Economics, Employability Skills March 24, 2025 : Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress design, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress design, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) March 27, 2025: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

Class 10:

March 28, 2025 : Language

: Language March 30, 2025 : English

: English April 1, 2025: Mathematics

Mathematics April 3, 2025: Science

Science April 6, 2025: Social Science

