September 2025 School Holidays in India: Onam, Id-e-Milad, Durga Puja and more

As the new school year unfolds, September 2025 appears to be a month of numerous festivals and celebrations in India. Students in multiple states have much to anticipate in terms of multiple school holidays as the nation comes together to celebrate these festivities.

Onam Celebrations in Kerala

Kerala's most important festival, Onam, will be celebrated on September 4-5. The 10-day harvest festival is a time for students to engage in cultural activities, community meals, and rural games. Kerala schools are sure to remain closed on these days so that students get the opportunity to immerse themselves completely in the festival.

Id-e-Milad and Teacher's Day

In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu states, Id-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 5 and 6. It is a festival that marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is likely to be a public holiday in these states. September 5 is also observed as Teacher's Day, which is generally celebrated with in-school activities.

Regional Holidays in September

September will also witness some regional holidays that are as follows:

September 12: Jammu and Srinagar schools can stay shut for the customary Friday after Eid.

September 22: Rajasthan will celebrate Navratna Sthapana, which can be proclaimed a holiday at schools.

September 23: Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday.

September 29-30: Durga Puja will be celebrated in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha, with schools closing for Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami.

State-Wise Holiday Calendar

To schedule your studies for the month of September 2025, it is important to refer to the September 2025 state-wise holiday calendar. This will make you aware of the different celebrations and festivals that are going to be observed at the national levels.

Conclusion

September 2025 will be a month of colorful celebrations and festivals in India. With knowledge about the school holidays and festivals of respective regions, parents and students can pre-plan and enjoy the unique occasions.

