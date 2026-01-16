School Holidays 2026: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Prompt School Shutdowns Across States

Schools across several northern states are observing extended holidays this week, with administrations citing religious events, heavy fog, and intense cold waves as the primary reasons. In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain on holiday until January 20. The district authorities issued the fresh order on Wednesday, stating that schools will stay shut from January 16 to 20 because of the ongoing Magh Mela and the major bathing event of Mauni Amavasya, which is expected to attract extremely large crowds.

As lakhs of devotees arrive at the Ganga and Sangam for ritual baths, the administration has opted for an extended holiday period to avoid traffic congestion and ensure the safety of young students. Although physical classes are suspended, schools have been asked to arrange online lessons so that learning continues uninterrupted throughout the holiday stretch.

The impact of weather-related holidays is also being felt beyond Uttar Pradesh. In Chandigarh, all government, aided, and recognised private schools will stay closed until January 17, 2026, as the region continues to reel under dense fog and cold winds. The education authorities have prolonged winter vacations and revised schedules to safeguard children from harsh temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that several northern regions recorded minimum temperatures of 5°C or lower on Tuesday morning. With no significant improvement expected immediately, more school holiday announcements are being issued. Schools in Delhi and Noida remain closed until January 15 due to persistent foggy conditions and a sharp dip in mercury levels.

In Gurugram, classes from Nursery to Class 10 are on holiday until January 19, after which campuses are expected to resume normal operations. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad’s education department has issued separate instructions: schools running Classes 10 am to 3 pm for Classes 6 to 12 will continue as per schedule, but institutions catering to Nursery to Class 5 students will remain shut because of the cold wave.

According to the IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog is likely to blanket parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh in the early mornings until January 20, 2026, which may result in further holiday extensions in some areas.