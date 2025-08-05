SBI PO Prelims 2025 Shift 1 Exam Review: Difficulty & Expected Cutoff

The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted Shift 1 of the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims exam on the second day of the examination, August 5, 2025. As per early analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was reported to be moderate. Aspirants across the country attempted the first shift, and initial reactions have started pouring in.

🔍 Exam Overview: Key Highlights from Shift 1

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Sections Covered: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 60 Minutes (20 minutes per section)

🧠 Section-Wise Breakdown

English Language:

Number of Questions: 30

General feedback: Manageable, with moderate-level reading comprehension and grammar questions.

Quantitative Aptitude:

Number of Questions: 35

Featured arithmetic-based word problems and DI sets. Some students found time management a challenge.

Reasoning Ability:

Number of Questions: 35

Questions included puzzles, seating arrangements, syllogisms, and inequality-based problems.

✅ Good Attempts & Expected Cutoff

While exact cutoff predictions will follow post analysis of all shifts, students with good time management and accuracy can expect 60–70 good attempts in today’s paper. Based on previous year data, the expected cutoff for General category may hover around 58–62 marks, though official figures will be released after the results.

🕒 SBI PO Prelims Shift Timings

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Shift 2: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 3: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Shift 4: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

📍 SBI PO 2025: Test Cities Across India

SBI has set up exam centres across a wide range of cities, including major locations such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, and Delhi. Some less frequent centres include Port Blair, Leh, Kavaratti, and Naharlagun, ensuring broader regional coverage.

📆 Result Date & What’s Next

The SBI PO prelims result 2025 is expected to be announced by the third week of August. Qualified candidates will proceed to the Mains examination, followed by the interview round.

🔁 In Case You Missed It: SBI PO 2020 Cutoff (Prelims)

General: 58.5

OBC: 56

EWS: 56.75

SC: 50

ST: 43.75

LD: 47.25

VI: 47.75

HI: 13.5