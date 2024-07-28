Watch Teacher's heroic act: Carried 10 students through a flowing stream.

Jul 28, 2024, 13:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

A teacher from Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district proved that a teacher's job is not just teaching but also protecting their students. This teacher carried his students on his shoulders through a flowing stream after school hours.

On Thursday, 26 students came to school through a flowing stream in Jaihindpur, Penchikalapet Village. By the evening, at school closing hours, the stream had become too strong to cross safely. Seeing the situation, a primary school teacher named Santosh carried 10 students on his shoulders, one after another, through the stream. Other villagers helped the teacher by carrying the remaining students.

