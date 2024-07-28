Paris Olympics: Sindhu off to winning start, beats Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in women's singles opener

Paris, July 28 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu begin her Paris Olympics campaign with an easy 21-9, 21-6 win over the Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her women's singles Group M opener on Sunday at La Chapelle Arena.

The two-time Olympic medallist will next take on Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group stage match on Wednesday.

The Indian badminton player has never returned empty-handed from the Summer Olympics, having claimed silver at her debut Games at Rio 2016 before clinching bronze at Tokyo 2020.

She is the only Indian woman to have won multiple Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian with more than one individual Olympic medal in their cabinet.

