PJTSAU UG Admissions 2025: TG EAPCET Qualified Students Can Apply for Agriculture, Veterinary & Fisheries Courses Till June 28

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has released a notification inviting applications for admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses in agriculture and related fields. Students who have qualified in the Telangana EAPCET 2025 are eligible to apply.

The university is offering admissions into several UG programs including B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Community Science, B.Tech Food Technology, B.Tech Agricultural Engineering, B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science), and B.V.Sc. & A.H. (Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry).

Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications online through the official website of PJTSAU www.pjtsau.edu.in by June 28, 2025.

These courses are designed to provide scientific knowledge and practical skills in the agriculture and allied sectors. The admissions will be based on the candidates’ ranks in the TG EAPCET examination.

This opportunity is aimed at students who wish to pursue a career in agriculture, food technology, veterinary sciences, or related disciplines. Detailed information about eligibility, number of seats, reservation policy, and counselling process is available on the university’s website.

For further updates and to apply, candidates are advised to regularly visit https://www.pjtsau.edu.in.