OUAT UG 2025 Result, Rank, and Counseling Dates Updated; Check Now

Bhubaneswar, July 14: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has officially revised the result announcement date for the OUAT UG Entrance Examination 2025. As per the latest update, the OUAT UG Result 2025 will now be declared on July 14, 2025, on the university's official website — ouat.ac.in.

What’s Changed?

According to the official notification released by the university, the declaration of entrance score (percentile), rank, and intimation letter for admission into OUAT UG programmes 2025-26 has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

Here’s the updated schedule:

Result (Score Percentile) Declaration: July 14, 2025

Rank Announcement: July 18, 2025

Intimation-cum-Rank Card Availability: July 24, 2025

Counseling Dates: August 4 to August 13, 2025 (No change in counseling schedule)

How to Check OUAT UG Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official website of OUAT: ouat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “OUAT UG Result 2025” link.

A login page will appear. Enter your credentials (such as application number and date of birth).

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Key Advice

All candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any further updates related to the admission process. The rank card and counseling details will be crucial for the upcoming seat allocation.

For more information and official notices, visit: https://ouat.ac.in