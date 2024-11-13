Is November 14 holiday or not for Children's day?

November 14th is Children's Day in India. It falls on the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who is the first Prime Minister of the country. Though it is an important day for children, do you know that it is not even a declared holiday on most occasions? Let us try to understand more about the public holiday that is commonly known as Children's Day.

According to government and educational institution websites, November 14th is not a mandatory public holiday in India. Yet, it falls as a special day in schools, educational institutions, and organizations dedicated to child welfare.

School Holidays

The majority of Schools in India celebrate Children's Day as a special day with various activities, events, and celebrations. Some schools declare half-day holidays, while others keep the offices open.

Government Offices and Banks

Government offices and banks would typically remain open on November 14 because this is not a gazetted holiday.

State-Wise Observance

A few states in India could declare November 14 as a holiday or a half-day holiday. Of course, this is different:

Delhi: Not a public holiday

Maharashtra: Not a public holiday

Uttar Pradesh: Half-day holiday for some schools

Karnataka: Not a public holiday

Tamil Nadu: Half-day holiday for some schools

