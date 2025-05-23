NMDC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 995 Vacancies Before June 14
National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), a Government of India company based in Hyderabad, has announced a recruitment drive to fill 995 vacancies across its iron ore mining complexes. The vacancies are spread across three major locations: Bailadila Iron Ore Mine (BIOM) Kirandul Complex, Bacheli Complex (810M), and Donimalai Iron Ore Mine (DIOM). Eligible candidates can apply online until June 14, 2025.
Vacancies and Posts
The total number of openings is 995, distributed as follows:
- 389 vacancies in BIOM Kirandul Complex
- 356 vacancies in 810M Bacheli Complex
- 250 vacancies in DIOM Donimalai Complex
The recruitment is for various posts, including:
- Field Attendant (Trainee)
- Maintenance Assistant (Electrical/Mechanical) Trainee
- Blaster Group 2 (Trainee)
- Electrician Group 2 (Trainee)
- Electronics Technician Group 8 (Trainee)
- HEM Mechanic/Operator Group 3 (Trainee)
- MCO Group 3 (Trainee)
- QCA Group 8 (Trainee)
- Machinist
- Fitter
- Welder
- Auto Electrician
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have completed 10th class/ITI, Diploma, or B.Sc in relevant disciplines depending on the post applied for. The age limit is set between 18 and 30 years.
Salary Details
- Field Attendant: Rs. 31,850 per month
- Maintenance Assistant: Rs. 32,940 per month
- Other posts: Rs. 35,040 per month
Selection Process
The selection will be conducted in multiple stages:
- OMR or Computer-Based Written Test
- Physical Ability Test or Trade Test
- Application Process and Deadline
Interested candidates must apply online through the official NMDC website before the deadline of June 14, 2025. No other mode of application will be accepted.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification available on the official NMDC website before applying to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and understand the selection procedure.
This recruitment offers a great opportunity for young candidates seeking a career in the mining industry with a reputed government company. Make sure to apply on time and prepare well for the selection tests.