NMDC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 995 Vacancies Before June 14

National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), a Government of India company based in Hyderabad, has announced a recruitment drive to fill 995 vacancies across its iron ore mining complexes. The vacancies are spread across three major locations: Bailadila Iron Ore Mine (BIOM) Kirandul Complex, Bacheli Complex (810M), and Donimalai Iron Ore Mine (DIOM). Eligible candidates can apply online until June 14, 2025.

Vacancies and Posts

The total number of openings is 995, distributed as follows:

389 vacancies in BIOM Kirandul Complex

356 vacancies in 810M Bacheli Complex

250 vacancies in DIOM Donimalai Complex

The recruitment is for various posts, including:

Field Attendant (Trainee)

Maintenance Assistant (Electrical/Mechanical) Trainee

Blaster Group 2 (Trainee)

Electrician Group 2 (Trainee)

Electronics Technician Group 8 (Trainee)

HEM Mechanic/Operator Group 3 (Trainee)

MCO Group 3 (Trainee)

QCA Group 8 (Trainee)

Machinist

Fitter

Welder

Auto Electrician

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed 10th class/ITI, Diploma, or B.Sc in relevant disciplines depending on the post applied for. The age limit is set between 18 and 30 years.

Salary Details

Field Attendant: Rs. 31,850 per month

Maintenance Assistant: Rs. 32,940 per month

Other posts: Rs. 35,040 per month

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in multiple stages:

OMR or Computer-Based Written Test

Physical Ability Test or Trade Test

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must apply online through the official NMDC website before the deadline of June 14, 2025. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification available on the official NMDC website before applying to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and understand the selection procedure.

This recruitment offers a great opportunity for young candidates seeking a career in the mining industry with a reputed government company. Make sure to apply on time and prepare well for the selection tests.