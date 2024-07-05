NEET PG Exam 2024: New Date and Schedule Announced

NEET PG 2024 Date and Schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) made a significant announcement regarding the NEET-PG entrance exam on Friday. The postponed NEET-PG entrance exam will be conducted on August 11. The exam will be held in two shifts. The cutoff date and other details will be revealed on August 15.

NBEMS is conducting the NEET-PG that was postponed on 22-06-2024. The NEET PG is now going to be held on August 11. "NEET PG 2024 exam will be held in two shifts," the notification stated.

Under the supervision of the Union Health Ministry

Due to the irregularities in the recent NEET UG-2024 exams, the upcoming NEET-PG entrance exam will be conducted under the supervision of the Union Health Ministry. The NBEMS will conduct the exam, as announced by the Union Health Department. For the NEET-PG exam, technical support will be provided by the tech giant TCS, in collaboration with NBEMS.