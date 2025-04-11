India to lead the creative entertainment economy: Maha CM

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that India will lead the creative entertainment economy in the future.

He announced that the Malad land parcel (240 acres) owned by the Information and Broadcasting Department will be developed into a world-class entertainment hub.

Additionally, the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) will be established in Mumbai, the Chief Minister added.

"With IICT, Mumbai will be a step ahead in global creative technology, and will be recognised as the capital of the entertainment world," he said.

An MoU was signed with the IICT on Friday.

After reviewing the preparations with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Fadnavis said that the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), scheduled from May 1 to 4 in Mumbai, will be the world's largest event in the creative entertainment sector.

Maharashtra has been given the honour of hosting this globally prestigious summit, which is expected to draw global attention to Mumbai as a hub of creative entertainment, he added.

CM Fadnavis told reporters: "This is an opportunity for the world to witness India's creative prowess in entertainment. The state government will extend full cooperation for the success of this event."

He said that the summit aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of presenting a new identity of India to the world, and Maharashtra is proud to be at the forefront of implementing it.

He emphasised the rapid growth of the entertainment economy, adding that India must be a global leader in this sector.

More than 100 countries are expected to participate, with more than 5,000 delegates registering for the event.

The summit is proposed to be held annually in Mumbai, which will significantly boost the city's position globally.

