PM Modi's presence elevated Navkar Mahamantra Day to a historic occasion: Darshak Shah

Bhavnagar (Gujarat), April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘World Navkar Mahamantra Day’ event organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) on April 9 in New Delhi. During his address, he spoke about nine resolutions (Nav Sankalp) for nation-building. Many associated with the event believe that the Prime Minister’s presence made the occasion truly historic.

Darshak Shah, a member of JITO and a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, told IANS on Friday, “First of all, I want to thank PM Modi for attending the 'World Navkar Mahamantra Day' event. He is deeply connected to the Jain community. The simplicity with which he arrived at the event -- it didn’t even feel like a Prime Minister had come. He sat among the people. Only PM Modi can display such humility. Before stepping onto the stage, he even removed his footwear. I believe that his presence took the event to a whole new level.”

“PM Modi’s presence elevated Navkar Mahamantra Day to a historic occasion,” he said. He added that the Prime Minister gave nine resolutions to all attendees for the sake of nation-building.

“The way PM Modi communicated with the people during the event, it didn’t feel like a formal speech from a Prime Minister. It felt like an ordinary person was speaking. Just as we listen to a guru's wisdom at a spiritual retreat, this event -- because of the presence of PM Modi -- felt like that kind of spiritual camp. I am truly grateful to him for attending.”

It is noteworthy that during his speech, PM Modi said the ‘Navkar Mahamantra’ is a symbol of humility, peace, and universal harmony.

He said, “The Navkar Mantra is not just a chant -- it is the centre of our faith. Its significance is not limited to the spiritual realm. It is the guiding force of our lives. From the self to society, this mantra shows the way.”

