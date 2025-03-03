NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Postponed due to PG 2024 Counselling!

The NEET PG Exam 2025 was tentatively scheduled on June 15, 2025 by the National Medical Commission but it looks like the exam will most likely be postponed. Various reports indicate that the NEET PG exam might not happen on the above mentioned date. The reason for this is the delay in the stray round counselling that's happening in NEET PG 2024.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts NEET every year and owing to the reported delay, the official notification will be released on the official website of NBE with the exact test date. In a letter dated December 5, 2024, the National Medical Commission stated that the NEET exam will happen online for MS/MD admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

With the on-going delay in counselling, candidates are rightfully concerned about NEET PG 2025 and they will have to wait for some more time before there is an official clarity on the test date.

How to register for NEET PG 2025

Candidates can register through nbe.edu.in for NEET PG 2025 once the application window opens. These are the steps to follow for registration.

Submitting basic details (name, date of birth, Email ID, mobile number) to generate login credentials.

Use the credentials to login and complete the NEET PG 2025 application form.

Download the NEET PG 2025 admit card.

The on-going concerns over NEET PG 2025 is justified after chaos that ensued over NEET PG 2024. The exam, which was initially scheduled on July 7, 2024, was preponed to June 23rd and finally it is conducted on August 11, 2024. As the counselling process for NEET PG 2024 continues, candidates are waiting with anxiety over the dates this year and they are advised to keep checking "nbe.edu.in" for further updates.