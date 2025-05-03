MSBSHSE Result 2025 Expected on May 5: Check Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Scores

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations on May 5, 2025. While the board has not made any official announcement, various media sources have indicated that the Maharashtra Board Result 2025 will be released on May 5.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC HSC Results 2025

Once they have been released, students can view their Maharashtra Board Exam Results 2025 on the following sites:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

sscboardpune.in

How to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2025 Online

To view your MSBSHSE SSC Result 2025 or MSBSHSE HSC Result 2025, just follow these steps:

Visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

Click on the SSC or HSC result link

Enter your roll number and mother's first name

Submit and download your marksheet

Keep your admit card handy to prevent any delay in filling in the details.

What Details Will Be in the Marksheet

Your online Maharashtra SSC HSC Results 2025 will display:

Your name and roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Overall result status (pass/fail)

Important Note

The online result is provisional, and students have to take the official mark sheet later from their school.

Maharashtra Exam Dates and Result Trend

MSBSHSE SSC exams took place from February 21 to March 17, 2025, and the HSC exams between February 11 and March 18, 2025. Both were held offline. The MSBSHSE HSC Result was declared on May 21, 2024, and the SSC Result came on May 25. If the date of May 5 proves to be true this time as well, students will receive the Maharashtra Board Result 2025 sooner than anticipated.

Conclusion

The Maharashtra Board Result 2025 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2025. Students can view their scores online on the above-mentioned official websites. Keep watching the official websites for the latest updates, and be ready to verify your results as soon as they are released.

