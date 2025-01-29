Maha Kumbh 2025: Varanasi Schools Shift to Online Classes till February 5

Recently, schools in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh have been declared holidays till February 5. During that time, classes will be conducted through online classes. This decision has been taken given the Maha Kumbh events, which are currently going on, and a large number of visitors can be expected in the city. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association has sought a correction in the holiday schedule of Basant Panchami, a major cultural and religious festival, from the Director of Secondary Education.

The association said that the festival is wrongly mentioned on February 2, instead of the actual date, February 3. Suresh Kumar Tripathi, state president of the association, said that Basant Panchami should be celebrated on the actual date so that there is no problem for the teachers and students. The association has also demanded an additional holiday on January 29 for Mauni Amavasya, a day of special significance for bathing and worship.

A rather exclusive and different appeal made by the Vishisht BSTC Teachers Welfare Association, too, requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: a three-day public holiday for a celebration of the once-in-144-year Maha Kumbh. According to the association, granting this would allow employees and teachers to participate with families during this time.

Maha Kumbh has historical and philosophical importance in Hinduism and Sanskrit culture. According to tradition, bathing at the confluence during Maha Kumbh purifies the soul and delivers salvation. Anticipating a rush of visitors during Maha Kumbh, Varanasi district administrations have been preparing well in advance for schools. The administration is taking adequate steps even if all educational institutes shift to online education; it is not letting the students face academic loss because practical examinations are conducted as usual during the Maha Kumbh festival.

