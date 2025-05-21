MAH MBA CET 2025 Results soon; Direct link and process to check!

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MAH MBA CET result in 2025 in the coming days. While there has been no official announcement of the date, the aspirants can expect the scorecard within the next couple of days. The result will be calculated on the basis of the MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key, which has been made available on April 28.

How to Download MAH MBA CET 2025 Result

To view their scorecard, candidates can do the following:

Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link stating 'MBA/MMS -CET 2025 scorecard'

Enter the registered email ID and password for login

Click on the 'scorecard' option shown

Check their MBA CET result in 2025 and download it as a PDF

Objections Received for MAH MBA CET 2025

The total number of objections received for each section is as given below:

Abstract Reasoning: 21 objections (8 unique IDs)

Logical Reasoning: 134 objections (44 unique IDs)

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 objections (14 unique IDs)

Verbal Ability: 63 objections (35 unique IDs)

Total objections received: 253 (101 unique IDs)

Next Steps for Candidates

Once the result is announced, candidates can begin applying to their target colleges through the MAH CET CAP process. Shortlisting colleges based on their expected scores and preparing for the admission process should be done.

By doing this and being abreast with the declaration of results, the candidates can take their next step toward realizing their MBA aspirations.