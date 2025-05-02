Karnataka SSLC Results 2025: Check results at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 in a press conference conducted today, May 2, 2025, at 11:30 am. Students can now view their marks on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, from 12:30 pm onwards.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Online

To view your Karnataka SSLC Result 2025, simply follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Result 2025.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit and download your result.

Save your SSLC Result 2025 Karnataka for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Check Result

Apart from the official website, students can also access their Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 through:

SMS: Get your result on your mobile phone directly.

DigiLocker: View your result digitally and securely.

Karnataka SSLC Board Exam Details

The Karnataka SSLC board examination was held from March 20 to April 2, 2025. With the declaration of the result, the students can now make their next move and anticipate their future academic pursuits.

Conclusion

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 has been announced, and the students can now view their results online. Since there are several methods through which the result can be accessed, the students can easily remain updated regarding their performance. We wish all the best to all the students for their future!

