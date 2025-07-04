Karnataka Rains: Schools Closed in Shivamogga and Hosanagara Due to Heavy Rainfall

Heavy overnight rains on Thursday (July 4, 2025) have led the local administrations in Shivamogga and Hosanagara taluks of Karnataka to declare a holiday for schools on Friday.

In Shivamogga taluk, the official announcement came on Friday morning. However, by then, some students had already left for school, and many were waiting for their buses. School staff quickly contacted parents to inform them about the holiday. The closure applies to all Anganwadi centres, primary schools, and high schools.

Similarly, the Hosanagara taluk administration also announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in view of the continued heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Chikkamagalur district, the Madagada tank in Kadur taluk is nearly full after intense rain in its catchment area, highlighting the impact of the ongoing monsoon across the region.