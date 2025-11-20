HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Haryana NMMS Hall Ticket at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the NMMSS 2025 admit card on its official website — bseh.org.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) Examination 2025 can now download their hall tickets online.

The NMMSS 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025. Students must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as it serves as a mandatory entry document.

How to Download HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card

Eligible candidates can download the Haryana NMMSS 2025 admit card by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of HBSE — bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download NMMS Admit Card 2025’.

Select the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.

Enter the required details such as student name, father’s name, Aadhaar card number, or mobile number.

The NMMSS 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully, including their name, exam centre, roll number, and exam date. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the Haryana Board authorities for correction.

👉 Direct Link to Download HBSE NMMSS 2025 Admit Card: Click Here

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is a government initiative aimed at providing financial support to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to prevent dropouts at the secondary level and encourage them to continue their education.