Free Coaching for Civil Services: Apply Now!

Ahead of the Civil Service Examinations, SC Study Circle has announced a free 10-month residential coaching program for scheduled categories for both prelims and mains. On Tuesday, Naveen Kumar, District Director of SC Study Circle, invited students to register for the course in Banjara Hills. He announced that 100 candidates would be selected through a state-level entrance examination.

Graduates aspiring to enter the Civil Services field are requested to register for the examination on the website www.tsstudycircle.co.in by July 10th. The examination will take place on July 21st in Hyderabad. For further details, candidates can contact 040-23546552 and 9396621492.

