Dussehra School Holidays 2025 Karnataka Telangana Andhra Pradesh

As the monsoon season is ongoing, schools and colleges in India have already witnessed intermittent shut-downs because of heavy rainfall. With the festive season ahead, students have announced prolonged holidays. After Ganesh Chaturthi, the focus now turns towards the Dussehra festival in 2025. Different states, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, have announced holiday calendars, awarding a total of nine days of leave to students for Dussehra.

Earlier this month of August, students had three consecutive holidays: August 15 for Independence Day, and then August 16 and 17. A holiday is forthcoming on August 27, 2025, because Ganesh Chaturthi is coming up.

Dussehra Holidays 2025

Based on statements from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh education departments, schools and colleges will be closed between September 24 and October 2, 2025, for the celebration of the Dussehra festival. Christian minority colleges and schools in the two states will enjoy a slightly shorter holiday from September 27 to October 2, 2025, three days shorter than the general Dussehra festival holiday.

Telangana Schools and Colleges

In Telangana, students will have a longer holiday from September 21 to October 3, 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra celebrations. Other important holidays include Urs-un-Nabi on September 5, 2025, which has already been announced in the calendar. Minority educational institutions will observe Christmas holidays from December 22 to 28, 2025. In January 2026, Sankranti holidays are scheduled for minority schools from January 10 to 15, 2026, while general schools will remain closed from January 10 to 18, 2026.

Karnataka School Holidays

In Karnataka, holidays for Dussehra will start in the third week of September, and schools and colleges will be shut from September 20 to October 7, 2025. Summer vacation for the upcoming academic year is scheduled from April 11 to May 5, 2026, which will provide students with a total of 123 days of break for the ongoing academic session. A few districts get extra holidays on rainy days occasionally. Throughout these days, classes are still held, and the syllabus is reorganized to keep the students in line.

With these celebratory breaks, students in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh can celebrate, spend time with family, and engage in cultural activities while getting enough rest too.

