Delhi University UG Admissions 2025-26: CSAS UG Phase 2 Registration Open Now

The University of Delhi has started the second phase of undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic year under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG).

Students who qualified in the CUET-UG 2025 can now choose their preferred colleges and courses by logging into the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to submit preferences is July 14 at 11:59 PM.

In this phase, students can pick from 69 colleges offering a total of 71,624 UG seats. This is a crucial step to ensure you get into the course and college of your choice.

What’s New in DU Admissions 2025?

Delhi University has made a few important changes this year to make the process smoother:

Auto-Acceptance Feature: If a student forgets to accept their seat on time, the system will automatically accept it to prevent them from losing their chance.

Correction Window: Students can correct details submitted in Phase 1 until July 11 (11:59 PM).

Important Dates to Remember

Correction Window (Phase 1): July 6 – July 11 (11:59 PM)

Submit College & Course Preferences: July 8 – July 14 (11:59 PM)

Auto-Locking of Preferences: July 14 (11:59 PM)

Simulated Ranks Announced: July 15 (5:00 PM)

Edit Preferences (if needed): July 15 (5:00 PM) – July 16 (11:59 PM)

First Seat Allotment List: July 19 (5:00 PM)

Accept Seat (Round 1): July 19 – July 21 (4:59 PM)

College Verifies Documents: July 19 – July 22 (4:59 PM)

Pay Admission Fee (Round 1): July 23 (4:59 PM)

Second Seat Allotment List: July 28 (5:00 PM)

Accept Seat (Round 2): July 28 – July 30 (4:59 PM)

Pay Final Fee (Round 2): August 1 (4:59 PM)

How to Apply for DU Admissions 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

Log in using your CUET-UG 2025 application number and password.

Go through the list of colleges and courses.

Select and rank your preferences carefully.

Submit your final choices before July 14 (11:59 PM) to avoid automatic locking.

For more information, you can download the official notification or apply directly through the links provided on the portal.

DU CSAS Admissions 2025-2026 Direct Link: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Official Notice for DU CSAS Admissions 2025-2026 - Download Here