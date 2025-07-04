CUET UG Result 2025 Out Today: Check Scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally announced that the CUET UG 2025 results will be published on July 4, 2025. More than 13.54 lakh candidates who sat for the examination from May 13 to June 4, 2025, can access their results and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Important Details

Result Date: July 4, 2025

Result Time: Not yet released, but likely between 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Final Answer Key: Published on July 1, 2025, with 27 removed questions and more than one correct option for certain questions

Steps to Check CUET UG 2025 Result

To download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard, do the following steps:

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 Scorecard' link

Provide your application number, date of birth, and security PIN

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard to use later

CUET UG 2025 result will be the criterion for admission in undergraduate courses in different Central, State, and Private universities in India.

