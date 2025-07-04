CUET UG Result 2025 Out Today: Check Scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally announced that the CUET UG 2025 results will be published on July 4, 2025. More than 13.54 lakh candidates who sat for the examination from May 13 to June 4, 2025, can access their results and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
Important Details
- Result Date: July 4, 2025
- Result Time: Not yet released, but likely between 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Final Answer Key: Published on July 1, 2025, with 27 removed questions and more than one correct option for certain questions
Steps to Check CUET UG 2025 Result
To download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard, do the following steps:
- Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 Scorecard' link
- Provide your application number, date of birth, and security PIN
- Click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and print the scorecard to use later
You can also verify your result through these steps:
- Go to the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in
- Click the link for "CUET UG 2025 Scorecard" or "Download CUET UG Result 2025"
- Enter your Application Number, Password, and the security captcha
- Check your scorecard with subject-wise NTA scores, percentiles, and qualifying status
- Download and print the scorecard for future use
CUET UG 2025 result will be the criterion for admission in undergraduate courses in different Central, State, and Private universities in India.
