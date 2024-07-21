Changes in Telangana High School Timings: Check Now"

Jul 21, 2024, 12:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana government has recently changed the high school timings. The original timings, which were from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., have now been adjusted to 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

These new timings will be implemented starting July 22nd, according to the government. The Telangana Educational Department issued a notice regarding the changes on Saturday. There is no further information on how long this adjustment will be in effect.

The high school timings were changed to consider the traffic conditions in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Traffic in the twin cities is typically heavy between 8:45 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prompting the school educational director to order necessary actions accordingly.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana high school timings
Telangana school timings
Telangana high school timings change
Change in school timings
Telangana school timings change 2024
School timings change 2024
telangana schools
Telangana school timings change
Telangana school timings 2024
Telangana high school timings chnage
Telangana high school timings change 2024
Advertisement
Back to Top