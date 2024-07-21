Changes in Telangana High School Timings: Check Now"

The Telangana government has recently changed the high school timings. The original timings, which were from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., have now been adjusted to 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

These new timings will be implemented starting July 22nd, according to the government. The Telangana Educational Department issued a notice regarding the changes on Saturday. There is no further information on how long this adjustment will be in effect.

The high school timings were changed to consider the traffic conditions in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Traffic in the twin cities is typically heavy between 8:45 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prompting the school educational director to order necessary actions accordingly.