BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: How Much is the Prize Money for Toppers?

For Bihar students who took their 10th board exams this year, the wait is finally over. The Bihar School Examination Board has finally released the results for the 10th exam. Lakhs of students who wrote the exams can now check the Bihar Secondary School Examination Board's official website for the result.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10 Board Result.'

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required credentials and click on Submit.

Your BSEB Matric Result for 2025 will appear on the screen.

After checking the result, download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2025: Increase in prize money for toppers.

The prize money from the government has significantly increased compared to last year, which is good news for students who top the boards. The person who gets the first rank will get a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh now. Last year, the state topper got Rs. 1 lakh prize money.

The students who end up in second and third spots will also witness an increase in prize money. The candidate who becomes the second topper of the state will receive a prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh, and the third topper will earn Rs. 1 lakh.

Those who rank from fourth to tenth will also receive cash prizes, not just for the top three spots. The prize money for these positions has also increased compared to the previous year. These students will get a Rs.20,000 cash prize compared to Rs.10,000 before.

The candidate who ends up first in the entire state will also receive a laptop and a medal alongside the hefty Rs. 2 lakh cheque.