AP engineering admissions 2024: What you'll pay and where

Engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up for admissions as the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE) has released the AP EAPCET - 2024 results and begun the registration and web options process. On Sunday, the government issued orders finalising the fees for the academic year 2024-25 for about 210 B.Tech. colleges and two architecture colleges in the state.

The fee structure for B.Tech programmes ranges from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1.05 lakh. Nearly 114 colleges have set their fees at Rs. 40,000, while eight colleges have fees exceeding Rs. 1 lakh. The two architecture colleges have fixed their fees at Rs. 35,000 each.

Notable colleges with higher fees include RVR&JC (Guntur), Gayatri Vidya Parishad (Visakha), Prasad V Potluri Siddhartha (Vijayawada), SRKR (Bhimavaram), and Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, all charging Rs. 1.05 lakh. Vishnu Institute of Technology has set its fee at Rs. 1.03 lakh. GVP College for Degree and PG College in Visakha will charge Rs. 92,400, while Aditya Engineering College in Peddapuram has set its fee at Rs. 93,700.

These fees cover tuition, affiliation, identity card, medical services, games, cultural programmes, and other student activities. Colleges are prohibited from charging any additional fees beyond this structure. However, expenses such as accommodation, transportation, mess, registration, admission, and refundable fees are not included in this fee structure.

The government has strictly warned against collecting any extra amounts as capitation fees or donations and clarified that violators will face legal action and fines. Higher Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur noted that these fees are subject to the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgment on pending writ petitions.