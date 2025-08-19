3-Day School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh Amid Red Alert

Following the continuous heavy rains pounding different districts, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana authorities have announced school holidays for the next three days. The continuous rain has also led to big disruptions, such as waterlogging in low-lying areas and roads made impassable by strong water currents.

Red Alert Issued for Northern Andhra Districts

The Andhra Pradesh northern districts, such as Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, and West Godavari, have been put under Red Alert owing to the critical weather. Visakhapatnam city is likely to witness very heavy rain, whereas other districts like Srikakulam, Alluri, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nandyal have been put under Orange Alerts.

School Holidays Declared in Several Districts

Given the bad weather, school holidays have been announced in some districts such as Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Alluri, Kakinada, and East Godavari. The district collectors made this decision to keep students and employees safe.

Official Statements

The East Godavari District Collector declared holidays for all the government and private schools within the district, while the Kakinada Collector confirmed them too. Public grievance meetings arranged on Monday have been canceled as a precautionary measure. The Srikakulam District Collector also declared a holiday for all schools because of the general rainfall generated by the Bay of Bengal system.

Telangana May Follow Suit

Telangana officials might declare school holidays in rain-hit districts, subject to local conditions. The gusty winds on the coast are blowing at 40–50 km/h, with a gust of up to 60 km/h, and officials warn of probable flash flooding if the heavy rains persist.

Upcoming Holidays

Since the weather remains uncertain, citizens are requested to keep an eye on the upcoming holidays and weather updates. A few of the upcoming holidays include Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27, Milad Nabi on September 5, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Deepavali on October 20.

The government is doing its best to reduce the effects of the intense rainfalls and guarantee public security. People are urged to be careful and comply with the guidelines offered by local leaders to safeguard their lives.

