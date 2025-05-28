17-Year-Old Kavin Khanna from Dubai Teaches Digital Skills to 2,700 in Rural Bihar

In an inspirational story of determination and innovation, a Dubai-based 17-year-old student has left an impact on the lives of thousands of children from rural Bihar. Kavin Khanna, a social entrepreneurship student, has played a pivotal role in closing the digital divide in the area through his project, the SkillLeap Project.

A Dream to Empower

Kavin's journey started with a humble yet inspiring thought: to offer digital skills training to kids in rural Bihar. Identifying the power of technology to change lives, he embarked on a mission to develop a platform where kids could learn and develop. With the KCS Foundation, a non-profit organization with a community-centric orientation, Kavin initiated the SkillLeap Project in September 2023 in Kaina village, Samastipur district.

A Digital Learning Hub

The initiative has established an online lab with 20 state-of-the-art computer systems, which are fitted with projectors, printers, webcams, and ergonomic seating. It has recruited three full-time local teachers to impart a curriculum developed by Kavin himself, ranging from simple computing and internet security to AI and coding. The syllabus is structured in layers according to different age groups so that students learn at their own pace.

Reaching Out to Thousands

The SkillLeap Project has made more than 2,700 students its recipients since its start, most of whom are from government and low-income private schools. The project has been supported by $10,000 in overseas donations, which funded the installation of the digital lab and hiring staff. Kavin's dream was to simplify digital learning and make it accessible to everyone, and the project has come a long way toward fulfilling this dream.

Impact on Students

The effects of the SkillLeap Project on the students have been significant. Numerous students have acquired basic competencies in financial literacy, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship. The students have been motivated to develop concrete, real-tech-powered ventures, ranging from blogs that offer education to e-commerce sites, with guidance from industry professionals and a system of quarterly review. The project has also equipped students with practical skills in fundraising, planning, budgeting, and content generation.

A Vision for the Future

Kavin's future vision is grand. He envisions taking the SkillLeap Project beyond Bihar, collaborating with other organizations and government backing to scale the project to India and eventually to the world. His message is unmistakable: "You don't need a lot of money to be a changemaker. What you need is a vision, commitment, and the courage to start."

Transforming Lives

The SkillLeap Project has changed the lives of numerous children in rural Bihar. Shreyansh, a student in Class 6, has learned to make simple games through block coding, while Keshav, a Class 9 student, has developed skills in AI and HTML web development. These students are among the many beneficiaries of Kavin's initiative.

A Collaborative Effort

The success of the SkillLeap Project speaks volumes about the force of collaborative effort. The collaboration between Kavin and the KCS Foundation has made the project a reality. The secretary of the foundation, Suman Jha, has attributed the collaboration as saying it has given not only tools but a vision to the children.

As the SkillLeap Project expands and progresses, Kavin's vision for transformation has certainly left a lasting mark on the lives of thousands of rural children from Bihar. His tale serves as a reminder to all of us that if we work with determination and courage, we can change the world.

