128 Assistant Professor Jobs in AP: Walk-in Interview on May 16
The Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has issued a notification to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies in various government medical institutions. This recruitment is being done through walk-in interviews.
Post Details
- Total Posts: 128 Assistant Professor vacancies
- Departments: Various medical specialties under the Health and Medical Education Department
Qualification
Candidates must have completed DNB / DM / M.Ch in the relevant discipline. Along with the qualification, relevant work experience is also required depending on the post.
Age Limit
- The minimum age is 42 years
- The maximum age limit is 52 years, based on category and government rules
Salary
- Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500, based on experience and qualifications.
Application Process
- Candidates must apply online through the official website: https://dme.ap.nic.in
- After applying, eligible candidates can attend the interview directly
Application Fee
- OC Candidates: ₹1000
- BC, SC, ST, EWS Candidates: ₹750
Selection Process
- Selection will be done through a walk-in interview.
- Interview Date: May 16, 2025
- Venue: Director of Medical Education Office, Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada
This is a great opportunity for qualified doctors to join the teaching field and serve in Andhra Pradesh’s medical institutions. Interested candidates must thoroughly read the official notification available at https://dme.ap.nic.in before applying and attending the interview with all required original documents.