128 Assistant Professor Jobs in AP: Walk-in Interview on May 16

May 12, 2025, 09:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has issued a notification to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies in various government medical institutions. This recruitment is being done through walk-in interviews.

Post Details

  • Total Posts: 128 Assistant Professor vacancies
  • Departments: Various medical specialties under the Health and Medical Education Department

Qualification

Candidates must have completed DNB / DM / M.Ch in the relevant discipline. Along with the qualification, relevant work experience is also required depending on the post.

Age Limit

  • The minimum age is 42 years
  • The maximum age limit is 52 years, based on category and government rules

Salary

  • Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500, based on experience and qualifications.

Application Process

  • Candidates must apply online through the official website: https://dme.ap.nic.in
  • After applying, eligible candidates can attend the interview directly

Application Fee

  • OC Candidates: ₹1000
  • BC, SC, ST, EWS Candidates: ₹750

Selection Process

  • Selection will be done through a walk-in interview.
  • Interview Date: May 16, 2025
  • Venue: Director of Medical Education Office, Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada

This is a great opportunity for qualified doctors to join the teaching field and serve in Andhra Pradesh’s medical institutions. Interested candidates must thoroughly read the official notification available at https://dme.ap.nic.in before applying and attending the interview with all required original documents.


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
APMSRB Recruitment
Andhra Pradesh Government Jobs
Assistant Professor Jobs
Medical Faculty Vacancies
Health Department Jobs
Walk-in Interview 2025
Advertisement
Back to Top