128 Assistant Professor Jobs in AP: Walk-in Interview on May 16

The Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has issued a notification to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies in various government medical institutions. This recruitment is being done through walk-in interviews.

Post Details

Total Posts: 128 Assistant Professor vacancies

Departments: Various medical specialties under the Health and Medical Education Department

Qualification

Candidates must have completed DNB / DM / M.Ch in the relevant discipline. Along with the qualification, relevant work experience is also required depending on the post.

Age Limit

The minimum age is 42 years

The maximum age limit is 52 years, based on category and government rules

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500, based on experience and qualifications.

Application Process

Candidates must apply online through the official website: https://dme.ap.nic.in

After applying, eligible candidates can attend the interview directly

Application Fee

OC Candidates: ₹1000

BC, SC, ST, EWS Candidates: ₹750

Selection Process

Selection will be done through a walk-in interview.

Interview Date: May 16, 2025

Venue: Director of Medical Education Office, Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada

This is a great opportunity for qualified doctors to join the teaching field and serve in Andhra Pradesh’s medical institutions. Interested candidates must thoroughly read the official notification available at https://dme.ap.nic.in before applying and attending the interview with all required original documents.