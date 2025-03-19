ED grills Lalu Prasad for four hours in land-for-jobs case (Ld)

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returned home on Wednesday after four hours of questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna in connection with the IRCTC land-for-job case.

The former Bihar Chief Minister arrived at around 11 a.m. with his eldest daughter, Misa Bharti at the ED office.

The ED had earlier questioned his wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tej Pratap Yadav in the same case. According to sources, Lalu Prasad was asked similar questions.

It has been learned from sources that Lalu Prasad mostly answered "yes" or "no" without providing elaborate explanations.

The details of the questioning have not been made public but officials believe that the investigation is progressing.

He was summoned after the ED questioned his wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tej Pratap Yadav, on March 18. ED wants details about how land and properties were acquired in exchange for railway jobs.

Earlier, the ED officials reportedly asked Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav about how was land acquired in Rabri Devi’s name.

The questions were: "Who were the people who transferred land in exchange for jobs? What do they know about the bungalow in New Friends Colony, Delhi, bought by Tejashwi Yadav? Why were jobs allegedly given in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur in return for land?"

It has been alleged that between 2004 and 2009 while serving as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad allegedly accepted land and property in his and his family members’ names in exchange for railway jobs.

He allegedly used his position to influence recruitment in various railway zones. Both CBI and ED are investigating the case separately, and further questioning of Lalu Prasad and his family is expected in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav strongly reacted over questioning and stated that such moves by central agencies would not rattle them ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

“As elections are scheduled this year, ED, CBI, and Income Tax will do their exercise, but it won't affect us. The central government wants to shake us, but they won’t succeed. We have been questioned multiple times, but what happened? Nothing!" Tejashwi Yadav said.

