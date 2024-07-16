EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's consistent, continued support to Mauritius on Chagos islands

Port Louis, July 16 (IANS) India on Tuesday reiterated its consistent support to Mauritius for the restoration of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago while underlining "unwavering commitment" to its special and enduring partnership with the East African island nation.

"As we look at our deep and enduring relationship, Prime Minister, I would like to again assure you today that on the issue of Chagos, India will continue its consistent support to Mauritius in line with its principal stand on decolonisation and support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while jointly addressing the media with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The EAM, on a two-day visit to Mauritius, held extensive discussions with Jugnauth on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

"I reiterated India's consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity. After all, our ties with Mauritius benefit from four Indian priority foreign policy approaches. You are part of our Neighborhood First policy, of our Vision SAGAR, of our Africa Forward Initiative, as well as to our commitment to the Global South. In addition, we share the closest of bonds from history and kinship," stated Jaishankar.

The EAM, along with the Mauritius Prime Minister, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs, and handed over the first Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to two seventh-generation Indian-origin Mauritians.

In his address, Jaishankar - who had last visited Mauritius in February 2021 - highlighted that Mauritius is one of the first countries that he is visiting in his current term as External Affairs Minister.

"It underscores the strength and depth of our bilateral ties. It is also an opportunity to underline India's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius," he said.

As many as 12 community development projects - covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, public amenities, and sports - were virtually inaugurated on Tuesday.

"With this, 37 out of 96 such community projects have become operational in the span of just one year. Eight more, I understand, will be inaugurated in the next two months in Rodrigues and Agalega," the Minister detailed.

An exchange of Project Plan Document between India's ISRO and Mauritius MRIC also took place on Tuesday, boosting space cooperation between the two countries as India looks forward to launching a satellite for Mauritius.

During the ceremony, the EAM handed over a royalty payment cheque of 1.3 million Mauritian rupees towards revenues earned from the sale of Mauritian nautical charts produced by the joint hydrography service.

Preserving shared history, India will support the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in digitising the documented records of indentured workers, as well as provide training to MGI staff through the National Archives of India. The two countries also agreed to renew the term of the ICCR Chair in Sanskrit and Indian Philosophies at the MGI for another five years.

"Our relationship today has actually blossomed into a robust and multifaceted partnership. Indeed, it serves as a role model for India's successful development collaboration abroad... India remains committed to strengthening of this critical partnership that is so important for the future of the Indian Ocean region," concluded Jaishankar.

On Wednesday, the EAM and the Mauritius PM are scheduled to inaugurate a Mediclinic, built with Indian grant assistance, in Grand Bois, which adds to the list of signature projects in the country.

Jaishankar will also visit another India-assisted project, the Civil Service College in Moka, which will be ready for inauguration soon.

Strengthening the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship, the Mauritius PM had recently visited New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers.

