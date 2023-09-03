Drug cartel being operated through Railway Parcel service busted, 4 held

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday said that they have busted a drug cartel operating through Railway Parcel service and arrested four members of the gang.

Police have also recovered 160 kg poppy straw from their possession, while two vehicles used for supplying the poppy straw were also seized.

The police said that the suppliers were identified as Pappu Kumar, Sonu, and Chand and the receiver was identified as Farukh.

"Police got a tip off that Pappu Kumar who was involved in the supply of poppy straw would get the huge consignment of drug from the parcel service of the Old Delhi Railway Station and the same consignment would be delivered in Delhi. A team was formed and a trap was laid by DCP Sanjay Bhatia to nab the drug suppliers. After diligent field work, 3 drug suppliers were successfully apprehended," Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During the investigation of the case, main receiver of the recovered contraband Farukh Ansari was also arrested.

"During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that Pappu Kumar is working in parcel service at the Old Delhi Railway Station on contract basis for last 15 years. All the parcels, containing poppy straw were sent from Tata Nagar, Jharkhand in his name, whom he easily got released and further delivered to the receivers with the help of Sonu and Chand," said the official.

Pappu Kumar was the mediator between the sender and receiver and took a commission from both sides. Farukh was one of the receivers in Delhi, who purchased the poppy straw at very low price of Rs 2,000 per kg and further sold it at the price of Rs 3,000 per kg.

