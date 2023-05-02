Double engine govts working at cross purposes: Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the double engine BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working at cross purposes.

"There is a lack of coordination between the Centre and state government. This was reflected in the delay in the appointment of DGP in the state. The state government's agencies are conducting raids in Delhi while the Centre is conducting raids in several parts of the state, including Gorakhpur. A development project has been stopped at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a statement.

Akhilesh spoke about the developmental projects initiated under his government while attacking the incumbent BJP dispensation.

The SP chief further said that the BJP has the highest number of goons.

"The state government should come out with a list of top 10 criminals in the state and the media should verify it," he said.

Akhilesh added the BJP government has not been able to install even one new power plant in the state.

"Besides, the BJP has not been able to make preparations for civic elections. One of their party's leaders was allegedly caught distributing Rs 1,000 to voters in Firozabad ahead of the polls."

While campaigning for his party's mayoral candidate Vandana Mishra in Lucknow, the SP President said: "We will make Lucknow beautiful once our party wins the mayor seat. SP will form its government in the state in the coming years."

Akhilesh also accused the BJP government of not taking his developmental works forward. "We need to remove this filth from Gomti. The BJP government has not been able to complete the Gomti riverfront project. It would have looked beautiful and clean, if completed."

He listed development projects carried by his government and also spoke of several projects, including Lucknow Metro, JPNIC, Gomti riverfront, Lohia Park, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Agra-Lucknow expressway, and Cancer Institute, among others.

"I hope that people vote in accordance with its tradition and culture of brotherhood and unity. The SP candidate will emerge victorious," said Akhilesh.

