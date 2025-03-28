Diplomats celebrate unity in diversity at 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' hosted by Indian Minorities Federation

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A gathering of ambassadors and diplomats of various Islamic nations convened in New Delhi for the 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' hosted by the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF). The occasion provided a platform for dignitaries from diverse backgrounds to exchange perspectives on India's unshakable ethos of 'Unity in Diversity.'

Held at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP, Satnam Singh Sandhu, on Thursday night, the event brought together over 15 ambassadors, diplomats, religious scholars, and community leaders to celebrate the spirit of Ramzan and promote interfaith harmony.

The dignitaries gathered there praised India's rich cultural tapestry, religious unity, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' — a vision of inclusivity for all communities.

Speaking to IANS, Himani Sood, Co-Founder of the federation shared, "Our federation draws inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's call for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.' Today's Iftar symbolises the unity and inclusiveness we hold dear, celebrating Ramzan alongside diplomats from across the Muslim world."

Among the notable attendees was Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran & Head of Iran Culture House, Cultural Counsellor, F. Faridasr, who commended the event’s creativity, highlighting its role in bridging different religions.

“Such events are essential in fostering understanding and cooperation between different faiths,” he remarked.

Republic of Zimbabwe's Minister Plenipotentiary, Edson Moyo, expressed his gratitude, saying, "It’s an honour to be part of such a beautiful celebration of Ramzan. This is my first time participating, and it’s truly a memorable experience."

Gambian High Commissioner, Mustapha Jawara also praised the initiative, noting, "Our longstanding relationship with India, especially with the Vice President, makes this event even more meaningful."

Malawi High Commission, Education attache, Beatrice Irene Ngaunje also emphasised the spiritual significance of fasting, noting that Ramzan serves as a time for collective prayer and reflection.

The 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' is a shining example of India’s dedication to fostering intercultural dialogue and strengthening bonds of friendship across diverse communities.

The IMF has been organising such events to promote harmony, brotherhood and prosperity across the diverse Indian communities from time to time.

The 'Sadhbhavana Iftar' strengthened the bond of 'oneness', spotlighting India's commitment to pluralism, interfaith harmony, and strong ties with the Islamic world.

