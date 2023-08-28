Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Sri Lanka’s campaign for Asia Cup, Lahiru Kumara likely to be unavailable: Report

Colombo, Aug 28 (IANS) Pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s campaign for the upcoming Asia Cup after hurting himself during a practice game on Friday, while another fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is likely to be unavailable for the continental event.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Professor Arjuna de Silva, SLC's chairman of the medical committee, said Madushanka tore an oblique muscle during the practice game and could be battling to regain fitness ahead of Men’s ODI World Cup, happening from October 5 to November 19 in India.

It added that Kumara has suffered a side strain, a recurring injury in his case. His recovery time from the injury may put him out of the Asia Cup completely as well. The duo joins Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera on Sri Lanka’s injury list.

The report added that Chameera has a pectoral injury that puts him in some doubt for the start of the World Cup as well, apart from earlier being ruled out of the Asia Cup. On the other hand, leg-spinner Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two strain in his thigh.

“And may not play a part in the Asia Cup, depending on the speed of his recovery as well as Sri Lanka's longevity in the tournament. It appears unlikely that he will play a role in the group stage, in any case,” it further said.

The absence of Kumara, Chameera, and Madushanka will create problems for Sri Lanka as far as preparation for the Men’s ODI World Cup is concerned. In the absence of the trio, Sri Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana may be called upon.

In Hasaranga’s absence, left-arm spin all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, and leg-spin all-rounder Dushan Hemantha are in the reckoning for the call-up. Sri Lanka will be playing its first match of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh on Thursday, before facing Afghanistan on September 5 to make it to the Super Four stage of the competition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.