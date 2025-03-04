Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 4 (IANS) After heated verbal exchanges between the National Conference (NC) and the BJP MLAs on Tuesday in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the situation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the development in PoK was ‘facilitated' by China.

CM Omar Abdullah said today the development seen in PoK is primarily driven by China, with no significant role played by the Pakistan government in its progress.

The Chief Minister made the statement after heated verbal exchanges between members of the BJP and the NC over the condition of border areas in the region.

"We have to accept that while there is limited development in our frontier areas, on the other side, there have been deliberate attempts to showcase progress.

“However, this so-called development was facilitated by China, not Pakistan,” the CM said.

He said that India has not sought assistance from any foreign country for infrastructure development in border regions.

Criticising the portrayal of growth in PoK, he remarked, "PoK government made people wear coats to create the facade of development. However, in reality, the pockets of those coats are empty.”

In another development in the Assembly, allegations of malpractice in the Rs 401 crore National Saffron Mission (NSM) rocked the House after legislators demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter.

NC MLA Pampore, Justice (Retd), Hasnain Masoodi, backed by CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the ambitious scheme aimed at boosting saffron production in Kashmir.

They urged the government to order a probe to ascertain if funds were misused or the project was mishandled.

Responding to the allegations, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar acknowledged the concerns and assured the House that the department was examining the matter. “If needed, a departmental inquiry will be ordered,” he said.

The National Saffron Mission was launched in 2010 by the then UPA government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh to revive saffron cultivation in Kashmir.

The multi-crore initiative sought to introduce modern techniques, improve irrigation facilities, and enhance overall saffron yield.

Allegations of project failure, mismanagement of funds and failure to achieve the desired results have raised doubts over its execution.

In yet another development, Sajad Gani Lone MLA from Handwara constituency of Kupwara district walked out in protest after the Speaker disallowed his motion of amendment regarding Article 370, Public Safety Act (PSA) and police verification.

