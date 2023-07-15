Despite confirming her presence in Oppn meet, Mamata might skip grand dinner

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) Despite confirming her presence in the Opposition unity meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the grand dinner scheduled on July 17 evening.

A senior member of the state Cabinet said that unless the Trinamool Congress supremo changes her mind at the last moment, she will not be present at the dinner meeting. However, he confirmed that Banerjee will be take part in the Opposition meeting for the entire day on July 18.

Officially, the party’s stand behind Banerjee skipping the dinner meeting is certain medical and dietary restrictions prescribed by the doctors.

As per sources, Trinamool's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien will accompany Banerjee for the Opposition meeting. As per sources, while Banerjee might skip the dinner meeting, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee is likely to attend the same.

Abhishek Banerjee had also accompanied the Chief Minister for the first Opposition unity meeting held in Patna last month.

Political observers feel that by deciding to skip the dinner meet, probably the Chief Minister is trying to send across a message that despite being serious about the grand opposition alliance, she wants to maintain a distance with the Congress because of the latter’s understanding with the CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal.

Recently, after the results of the panchayat elections were declared, the Chief Minister gave a strong message to the Congress leadership by saying, “Discussions are going on about an alliance at the national level. So everyone should think before what they say. If you abuse me here, I cannot worship you there. I will reciprocate if you also give me due respect.”

