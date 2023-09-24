Delhi records max of 34.4 degrees Celsius, partly cloudy sky predicted for Monday

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, or average for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average. Humidity levels ranged between 67 per cent and 90 per cent.

The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy sky on Monday with maximum temperature expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

