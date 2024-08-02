Delhi Premier League: Navdeep Saini, Hrithik Shokeen in West Delhi Lions squad

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is set to spearhead the bowling attack of the West Delhi Lions in the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL), organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). The League will run from August 17 to September 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Saini, who has played two Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, is one of the mainstays in the West Delhi Lions squad. The squad also includes bowler Hrithik Shokeen, who has played for India's under-19 team.

The West Delhi Lions, acquired by Excel Group Pvt Ltd, is one of six franchises unveiled on Friday in the presence of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and the entire Apex Council of DDCA.

Speaking about the West Delhi Lions, the owner of the franchise, Rajan Chopra said, "We are thrilled to be part of the inaugural Delhi Premier League. The DPL offers a unique platform for showcasing the immense cricketing talent from Delhi. Our team is poised to make a significant impact, and we are committed to supporting our players in every way possible."

The inaugural season of the T20 league will consist of 40 matches, including 33 games in the men's category and seven in the women's.

SEHWAG NAMED BRAND AMBASSADOR

Meanwhile, former India captain Virender Sehwag has been announced as the brand ambassador for the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). The DDCA has launched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as a premier T20 cricket competition. It provides a stage for emerging players to excel and allows seasoned professionals to entertain fans.

West Delhi Lions squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.