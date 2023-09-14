Delhi L-G to launch VCIMS portal on Sep 21

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena will launch the much-awaited unique Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal at Raj Niwas on September 21.

The online portal will help in speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring of complaints on corruption.

After launch of the portal, the complaints against corruption received in physical form will not be accepted/taken cognisance of.

The move comes following L-G’s intervention in a meeting to review handling/disposal of complaints against corruption, held in May this year, in line with his avowed commitment towards the dictum of “zero tolerance to corruption”.

“In VCIMS portal, the anonymous/pseudonymous complaints will be reduced to virtually zero and the platform will be faceless and there will be no requirement of any physical interface of the complainant with any officer at any level and since the identity of the complainant will be masked, there shall be no requirement of physical verification of complainant’s identity,” said the L-G office.

“To ensure that only genuine complaints are filed on the Portal, the complainants will compulsorily have to submit an e-undertaking and he / she can be prosecuted u/s 182 of IPC for giving false information to public servants. Two training sessions have already been conducted for HODs of various departments of Delhi Government before the launch of the Portal.”

It said that the issue of tracking the complaint by approaching the complainant as well as blackmailing by the complainant of scrupulous/right minded officials will be a thing of the past with the operation of the VCIMS portal which will also help in taking real time action, especially on trap related complaints and the corrupt will be able to be caught red-handed.

The L-G office said that the portal also has features for lodging complaints against high officials by maintaining secrecy and adequate safeguards are there in dealing such complaints.

It said that the decision to launch the anti-corruption portal has been taken after ensuring all safeguards and obtaining requisite permissions from all authorities including MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) etc.

The L-G in his review meeting had underlined that the present system suffers from several constraints like a large number of complaints are received in physical form, the verifications as per the DoPT guidelines takes long time and sometime no response is received which results in wastage of time and energy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.