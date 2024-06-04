Delhi HC nixes PIL challenging appointment of NSIDC Chairman

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the National Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (NSIDC).

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora ruled that a PIL is not maintainable in service matters.

The court said that only non-appointees have the standing to challenge the legality of such appointments or extension procedures.

The PIL, filed by Saddam Ali, contended that Dr. Acharya's appointment violated the conditions stipulated in an advertisement issued by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on July 11, 2023.

According to Ali, the advertisement required a minimum length of service of one year in the eligible scale for "internal candidates" and two years for other candidates as of the advertisement date.

Ali argued that Dr. Acharya did not meet the two-year service requirement as he was not an internal candidate.

After hearing the arguments, the court found no merit in Ali’s plea.

"Having heard the learned counsel for the Petitioner, we are not inclined to entertain the present PIL," stated the Bench.

The court relied on various judgments to support its decision, saying that it had not made any judgment on the merits of the issues raised in the PIL.

