Delhi engulfed in dense fog; flights, trains experience continued delays

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The national capital was enveloped in thick fog on Tuesday, affecting visibility and exacerbating winter challenges.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a temperature of 11.6 degrees Celcius in Delhi at 5:30 a.m., with a minimum forecast of 8 degrees Celcius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celcius for the day.

Due to low visibility conditions in Delhi, over 400 flights were delayed at Delhi airport on Monday. SpiceJet, in a post on X, stated that due to expected poor weather (low visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Ayodhya (AYJ), Darbhanga (DBR), and Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected on January 7.

Additionally, cold waves and fog intensified, causing several trains to run late at New Delhi railway station.

Looking ahead, the IMD’s seven-day forecast predicts rain and thundershowers on January 11 and 12, which experts believe could help alleviate air pollution levels. This potential rainfall may also improve visibility and bring some respite from the prevailing dense fog.

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the second consecutive day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 310 as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Specific areas across Delhi such as Anand Vihar (394), Patparganj (364), Jahangirpuri (359), and Ashok Vihar (343) registered even higher AQI levels, reflecting severe pollution in these zones. However, some locations like Najafgarh (284) showed slightly better air quality, categorised as ‘Poor.’

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi's AQI is expected to improve in the coming days, transitioning to the ‘Poor’ category due to favourable meteorological conditions. Better wind speeds have contributed to this gradual improvement, with AQI levels recorded at 339 at 4 p.m. and 335 at 5 p.m. on Monday. The IMD forecast indicates a continuing downward trend in AQI levels.

Residents are advised to exercise caution in low-visibility conditions and take necessary measures to protect themselves from the effects of poor air quality and cold.

