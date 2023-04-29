Delhi court extends Sisodia's ED custody in excise policy case

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A court here on Saturday extended former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's custody till May 8 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Friday, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had denied bail to Sisodia holding that that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in commission of the offence.

The judge had also said that the purported medical condition of Sisodia's wife was not a reason to grant him bail in this case.

Additionally, he stated that it was impossible to rule out the potential of Sisodia influencing key witnesses in the case.

The judge noted that the alleged offence against Sisodia was a "serious economic offence of money laundering" and that he has not been accused of committing the offence in his personal capacity, but rather in his official capacity as a public servant overseeing the Excise Ministry and serving as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister.

On Thursday, the same court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12, in the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED had earlier submitted before the judge that Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was public approval for the policy.

The directions to send these pre-drafted emails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities' Commission, who then asked his interns to send the emails, the ED claimed.

The probe agency had also said that the 60 days given to complete the investigation against Sisodia are not over yet.

It said that it has found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia's involvement in the alleged scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage.

